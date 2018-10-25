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Dr. Toni Bark Speaking at "Doctors for Accountability in Medicine" Press Conference, March 31, 2017
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154 views • October 25, 2018
This is a presentation by Dr. Toni Bark, MD, LEED, AP, MHEM; Founder and Medical Director, The Center for Disease Prevention & Reversal, Evanston, IL; Member, National Center for Homeopathy; Member, Illinois Homeopathic Medical Association; Member, American Institute of Homeopathy.
It was made at a March 31, 2017, press conference at the National Press Club, held by Doctors for Accountability in Medicine.
It was made at a March 31, 2017, press conference at the National Press Club, held by Doctors for Accountability in Medicine.
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