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Bomb Scare? Black Hats? B2T Show Oct 24
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30 views • October 25, 2018
Suspicious Packages delivered to 9 Democrats. What timing! Don't look here (SpyGate, Mobs, Invasion of Immigrants), but look here (Crude bombs bound to be easily found). Do they think we are this stupid? Also updates on SpyGate and Election Polls and Momentum. Blue Wave dead?
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