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Yoga Tutorial: How to do a headstand safely
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135 views • October 25, 2018
Its so good to get upside down! Gravity assists the lymphatic flow, helping the body move toxins and bacteria to the lymph nodes.
It also strengthens the upper body and improves abdominal tone.
It also strengthens the upper body and improves abdominal tone.
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