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Will CNN Give Santa Fe a Town Hall for Pro-2A Solutions? Nope
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4 views • October 25, 2018
"Where is the town hall for Santa Fe, Texas? Will Senator Cruz have the opportunity to speak about real solutions for school security the way Senator Nelson was allowed to campaign against the second amendment? ... Absolutely not, because CNN doesn't care about solutions, and CNN President Jeff Zucker doesn't care about hardening our schools. Solutions do not drive ratings, and the tragedy in Santa Fe does not fit the media's agenda the way Parkland did." —Grant Stinchfield
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