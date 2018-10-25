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Mark Kelly Openly Lies About NRA's Position on Background Checks
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2 views • October 25, 2018
"Mark Kelly, you are still in space when it comes to freedom. Come back to Earth, sir, and stop lying, because every time you do, I will be calling you out, just like the rest of you left-wing anti-gunners who blame guns for the evil in the world, not the evil-doers responsible for it." —Grant Stinchfield
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