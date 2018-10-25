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Dana Loesch: Art Acevedo Has No Business Lecturing People About Laws
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5 views • October 25, 2018
"Art Acevedo is a police chief who thinks it's completely appropriate to ignore the law of the land when it concerns legal immigration. So, again, he's not the right person for this. And good job on the media going to the one guy who is appointed, not elected, thus not accountable to the people, who doesn't believe that you have to enter legally, but thinks that he has the right to apparently go into every home in Texas and inspect how everybody's storing their firearms." —Dana Loesch
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