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Art Acevedo's Late-Night Tweets Expose Him as an Anti-2A Hack
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4 views • October 25, 2018
"[Art Acevedo] calls my views fringe, and that's important because my views are about freedom and protecting the Second Amendment. Those views are fringe? Remember, he took an oath to uphold the Constitution, yet he slams my belief in it as fringe." —Grant Stinchfield
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