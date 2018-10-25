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Art Acevedo Doesn't Represent Texas Law Enforcement
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4 views • October 25, 2018
"Most cops, rank and file, across this state are Second Amendment people. They are strong, conservative Second Amendment people who belong to the NRA, who are pro what the NRA's doing as far as education. ... And they don't fall into those ranks that got to control the gun." —Sheriff Bill Waybourn, Tarrant County, TX
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