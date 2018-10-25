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Nothing Just Happens to the Christian
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21 views • October 25, 2018
10/24/18-Teaching-(Wed Prayer Meeting)
A Few Quick Thoughts from Philippians, One of the Prison Epistles Written While Paul Was Under House Arrest. Paul Extols How the Gospel Is Furthered Because of His Bonds. His Contentment Whether Doing Well or Poorly. And, Understanding That Victory Is Yours Because of How You Think. Standing on Some Absolute Truths. Bible: Acts 28:25-31
Archives: A large archive of Pastor Lawson teaching can be found at http://pastorcharleslawson.org
A Few Quick Thoughts from Philippians, One of the Prison Epistles Written While Paul Was Under House Arrest. Paul Extols How the Gospel Is Furthered Because of His Bonds. His Contentment Whether Doing Well or Poorly. And, Understanding That Victory Is Yours Because of How You Think. Standing on Some Absolute Truths. Bible: Acts 28:25-31
Archives: A large archive of Pastor Lawson teaching can be found at http://pastorcharleslawson.org
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