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Scott Wesley Brown Interview and Mini Concert
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10 views • October 25, 2018
Scott Wesley Brown is a CCM artist, singer/songwriter. He is also a pastor. He has had several #1 hit singles over the years. Some of his most noted songs are: Yeshua Ha Mashiach, He Will Carry You and I wish You Jesus.
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