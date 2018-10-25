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The ALEX JONES Show (COMPLETE SHOW) WEDNESDAY 10/24/18 INFOWARS
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92 views • October 25, 2018
SOME OF THE TOPICS TODAY FROM AUSTIN TEXAS:
TODAY ALEX IS JOINED BY MIKE ADAMS & MATT BRACKEN - TOGETHER THEY EFFECTIVELY ANALYZE, PREDICT & LAY OUT THE TERRORIST LEFT'S PLANS FOR MIDTERMS. A MUST SEE EPISODE OF ALEX.
13 DAYS TO MIDTERMS
FALSE FLAG "PIPE BOMBS" SHOWING UP AT DEMOCRAT LEADERS HOUSES
Guests: Mike Adams, Matt Bracken
FREEDOM WARRIOR NOTE: Lots of talk about getting out to vote BUT no one addresses that little fact everyone's STILL using Soros voting machines...
TODAY ALEX IS JOINED BY MIKE ADAMS & MATT BRACKEN - TOGETHER THEY EFFECTIVELY ANALYZE, PREDICT & LAY OUT THE TERRORIST LEFT'S PLANS FOR MIDTERMS. A MUST SEE EPISODE OF ALEX.
13 DAYS TO MIDTERMS
FALSE FLAG "PIPE BOMBS" SHOWING UP AT DEMOCRAT LEADERS HOUSES
Guests: Mike Adams, Matt Bracken
FREEDOM WARRIOR NOTE: Lots of talk about getting out to vote BUT no one addresses that little fact everyone's STILL using Soros voting machines...
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