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Democratic Socialists of America demonstration chanting "No Trump, No Wall, No U.S.A. At All!" <--NOTE. 7 seconds.
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16 views • October 25, 2018
"No U.S.A. at all."
Yes, you heard it right. That's their goal.
These are the "Democratic Socialists of America" that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and numerous members of the Diplomatic Corps and civil service are proud to be members of. This is the core of the new and far more dangerous Democrat Party.
There goal is to end this country, period.
Yes, you heard it right. That's their goal.
These are the "Democratic Socialists of America" that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and numerous members of the Diplomatic Corps and civil service are proud to be members of. This is the core of the new and far more dangerous Democrat Party.
There goal is to end this country, period.
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