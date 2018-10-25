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Movie Dance Scenes Mashup - Don't Worry Baby
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25 views • October 25, 2018
Scenes from the Movie Dirty Dancing mixed with music from The Beach Boys - Don't Worry Baby
This material is being made available within this transformative
or derivative work for the purpose of education, commentary and criticism,
and is being distributed without profit, and is believed to be "fair use"
in accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107.
For more information go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/
This material is being made available within this transformative
or derivative work for the purpose of education, commentary and criticism,
and is being distributed without profit, and is believed to be "fair use"
in accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107.
For more information go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/
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