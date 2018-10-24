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Doctor Shocked: Your Cancer Is Gone!"
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71 views • October 24, 2018
Call (641) 715-0862 access code 774025# Thursday, October 25th at 8 pm Eastern Time! Join is this Thursday, October 25th at 8 pm eastern time for a special conference call to hear stories like the one in this video. A woman diagnosed with cervical cancer tries an amazing medical breakthrough and in 10 weeks, her cancer is GONE!
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