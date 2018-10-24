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Scientist exposes flu shot lies and media propaganda
Natural News
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177 views • October 24, 2018
Flu shots are promoted based on outright anti-scientific lies and media propaganda, where no scientific discussion of the inherent risks of vaccines is allowed or tolerated.

This makes the vaccine industry completely anti-scientific and more of a "cult" than a science.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy