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ONE CONVERSATION: THE BACKSTORY
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33 views • October 24, 2018
In case you missed it, "One Conversation," a debate on the safety and efficacy of vaccines, happened last Thursday in Atlanta and it was epic! Here is the backstory behind bringing this event to life. To watch the whole conversation, follow the links below:
Part 1 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hc5yHU61jVk
Part 2 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kCysY-q1vvU
www.oneconversationatatime.com
#OneConversation #Atlanta #Vaccines #Autism
Part 1 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hc5yHU61jVk
Part 2 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kCysY-q1vvU
www.oneconversationatatime.com
#OneConversation #Atlanta #Vaccines #Autism
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