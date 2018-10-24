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Full Show - RED ALERT: Left Plans To Pin #MAGABomber On Conservatives - 10/24/2018
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1164 views • October 24, 2018
The Secret Service intercepted mail bombs addressed to Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama. Correspondingly, George Soros reportedly was the target of a similar device just days ago. Amid all this, CNN’s New York headquarters has been evacuated after a suspicious package was found. A bomb squad has been spotted outside the building. Joining today's show is NaturalNews.com’s Mike Adams providing cutting-edge takes on the bomb threats and the midterm elections. Call and tune in now!
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