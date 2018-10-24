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UFO Aliens or fallen Angel Tech 4 - Pyramids who built them and why?
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95 views • October 24, 2018
Pyramids are found all over the world, not just Egypt.
Egypt is not even the largest one, with that being found in China.
They built them to worship the SUN god.
Egypt is not even the largest one, with that being found in China.
They built them to worship the SUN god.
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