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After the Tribulation: The Pretribulation Rapture Fraud Exposed
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47 views • October 24, 2018
The timing of the second coming of Jesus Christ is clear in the bible, yet most Christians in the USA have been fooled into believing a lie that Jesus could come back at any moment and that it will be before the tribulation that the bible speaks of in relation to the end times. This twisting of the scriptures then leads Christians to support zionism and the modern state of Israel and to not be prepared for the persecution of Christians during the New World Order to come.
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