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ALZHEIMER’S: A MAN-MADE DISEASE?
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1433 views • October 24, 2018
ALZHEIMER’S: A MAN-MADE DISEASE?
Nurses in Florida illegally force vaccinating children?; Canada’s dirty little secret; the cause of Alzheimers the CDC refuses to acknowledge; and an emotional update with Marjorie and Nick Catone on their fight for truth.
#FLUSHOT #FAIL #CDC #ALZHEIMERS #FLYHIGHNICOLAS #VACCINES #SIDS #SUDS #BEBRAVE #THEHIGHWIRE #THEHIGHWIREEPISODE78
Nurses in Florida illegally force vaccinating children?; Canada’s dirty little secret; the cause of Alzheimers the CDC refuses to acknowledge; and an emotional update with Marjorie and Nick Catone on their fight for truth.
#FLUSHOT #FAIL #CDC #ALZHEIMERS #FLYHIGHNICOLAS #VACCINES #SIDS #SUDS #BEBRAVE #THEHIGHWIRE #THEHIGHWIREEPISODE78
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