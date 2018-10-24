Chocolate Chia Pudding

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Chia Pudding:
- 3 cups milk of choice
- 4 tbs Organic Raw Honey
- a pinch of Health Ranger's Himalyan Salt
- 1 tsp vanilla
- 1/2 cup of Health Ranger's Organic Chia Seeds
Chocolate Pudding:
- 2 small avocados
- 1/4 cup Health Ranger's Cocoa Love
- 3 tbsp organic plain yogurt (unsweetened)
- 1/2 cup milk of choice
- 1 tsp vanilla