Goji Summer Jam!

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- 1 cup The Health Ranger’s Select Organic Goji Berries (https://bit.ly/2CDCROX)
- 2 tbs The Health Ranger’s Select 100% Organic Chia Seeds (https://bit.ly/2q8ULBz)
- 1 tbs Tropical Traditions Canadian Raw Honey (https://bit.ly/2MR2W3k)
- 2 tsp The Health Ranger's Select 100% Organic Maca Root Powder (https://bit.ly/2Jh9BP2)
- some orange zest
- 1/4 cup freshly squeezed orange juice