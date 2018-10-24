© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pass the Salt Live - Leaving a Legacy 10-24-2018
Follow
0
Share
Report
1 view • October 24, 2018
Today is the 688th huddle. What a great legacy I am leaving for my grandchildren.I encourage you to get your thoughts on video for the legacy of your families.
Rise up, oh men of God!
Pass the Salt!
Contact Coach at: [email protected]
Support Coach and Pass the Salt Ministries at:
https://www.patreon.com/coachdavelive
https://coachdavelive.com/donate
Rise up, oh men of God!
Pass the Salt!
Contact Coach at: [email protected]
Support Coach and Pass the Salt Ministries at:
https://www.patreon.com/coachdavelive
https://coachdavelive.com/donate
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.