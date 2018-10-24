Organic Quinoa Stir-Fry

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- 1/2 cup HRS Quinoa
- 1 cup water
- 4 tbs Coconut Secret Organic Raw Coconut Aminos Soy-Free Seasoning Sauce
- 1/4 tsp HRS Himalayan Salt
- 1/4 tsp HRS 100% Organic Ground Black Pepper
- Half onion - 1/2 cup HRS Freeze-Dried Corn
- 1/2 cup HRS Organic Freeze-Dried Peas