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Emergency Alert! Green Light Given For Deep State To Trigger Terror Attacks
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3884 views • October 24, 2018
If People Don’t Have A Maximum Awakening To This, It Could End The Republic As We Know It. The globalists are making their move and this is it! Alex has been predicting for months that the left and the MSM will push false flags against the media ahead of the midterms. The breaking news about pipe bombs being sent to democrats and CNN offices appear to line up perfectly with Alex’s predictions about the deep state agenda!
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