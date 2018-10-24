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Is New Polio-Like Illness Man-Made?
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37 views • October 24, 2018
A mysterious polio like illness has doctors baffled as it makes its way across the United States. Is there a link between vaccines and inflammatory diseases of the central nervous system? Or is some other man made pathogen possibly to blame? And for what purpose? Population control? Genetically altered humans? How else could such a disease be distributed? David Zublick and Ronnie McMullen unseal the horrible truth in this special report!
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