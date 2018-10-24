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FILM 30_Mt Shasta Equinox 2018—UFOs, Light Beings, And Sky Energies Galore
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17 views • October 24, 2018
FILM 30—For the second time, I visited Mt Shasta, CA, on a spiritual retreat with a group of friends, to celebrate the Fall Equinox. This film shares our experiences there, as told through a combination of our videos and photos. In my view, it is this very combination itself that enables this film to tell a bigger story than just the sum of its parts, and to explore new questions about the nature of what we saw and experienced. Enjoy!
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