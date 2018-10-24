Super Cleanse Recipe

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Ingredients:
• 2 pinches of cayenne pepper
• 2 tbs apple cider vinegar
• 2 tbs maple syrup
• 1 tsp MSM flakes
• 1/2 tsp magnesium comfort
• 2 cups water
Instructions:
1)Combine all ingredients in a glass or mason jar.
2)Add 2 pinches of cayenne pepper.
3) Mix well.
4) Garnish your glass or mason jar with the lemon slice and enjoy.