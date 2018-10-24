Winter Immune Support Lentil Soup

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Ingredients:
- 2 cups HRS red lentils
- 2 tablespoons HRS coconut oil
- 1/2 teaspoon HRS himalayan salt to taste
- 1 teaspoon HRS turmeric powder
- 1 package of organic spinach
- 2 celery sticks, chopped
- 2 carrots, chopped
- 4 cups of low sodium vegetable broth
- 1 can of organic coconut milk
- 1 onion, chopped
- 1 teaspoon parsley flakes
- 2 cloves of garlic, chopped