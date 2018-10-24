Super Delicious Fermented Superfood Morning Smoothie

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Ingredients:
1 tsp HRS Fermented Super 30
1/4 tsp HRS 100% Organic Aloe Vera 200:1 Extract Powder
1 tsp Health Ranger Select Organic Bee Pollen
1 scoop Heritage Whey Protein Vanilla Custard
2 tsp Health Ranger Select Organic Apple Peel Powder
1/2 banana
1/2 avocado
1 cup coconut water
1-2 cup ice