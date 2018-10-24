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Is Netflix Streaming Child Porn?
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213 views • October 24, 2018
Netflix is under fire for streaming what many consider to be child pornography. Is the entertainment giant profiting through the use of the exploitation of young children? And if so, how far will it go? What’s next? Minors engaging in sex acts on the small screen? Can anything be done to stop it? David Zublick unseals the horrible truth in this special report!
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