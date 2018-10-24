Yin and Yang Smoothie Bowl

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Ingredients:
1 cup frozen berries
1/2 ripe banana
1/2 avocado
1/2 tsp of HRS Microalgae Super Blend
1/2 tbs of HRS organic coconut oil
1/3 cup milk of choice
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1 cup frozen mango
1/2 ripe banana
1/2 avocado
1/3 cup milk of choice
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Toppings:
HRS organic Goji berries
HRS organic Chia seeds
Berries & Banana