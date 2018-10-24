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One Voice w Rich Meyers Ep 56 - Dems On The Ropes, Unleash Torrent Of False Flags On Themselves
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73 views • October 24, 2018
The left smells the groundswell of Patriotic fervor, taking up POTUS' MAGA mantra again at the Ballot Box, amidst reports Of Historic GOP and Independent participation in Early Voting and their ultimate defeat. Upon that defeat will be a new DOJ and Prosecutions,...at last.
So what does the left do next? Create the illusion that the lunatic right, at behest of their Hitler Trump, sends bombs to the left's leading Hitler, Stalin, Mao and Pravda (Soros, Obama, Clinton, CNN).
So what does the left do next? Create the illusion that the lunatic right, at behest of their Hitler Trump, sends bombs to the left's leading Hitler, Stalin, Mao and Pravda (Soros, Obama, Clinton, CNN).
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