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It's Still Socialism Even if Your Team Does It: Good Morning Liberty 10-24-18
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8 views • October 24, 2018
Democrats and Republicans have both pushed to advance and preserve big-government socialist programs, even though only one of those teams seems to admit it. On today's Good Morning Liberty, Michael Boldin covers articles from Future of Freedom Foundation and the Mises Institute that take on the ignorance - and hypocrisy of it all.
SHOW LINKS HERE
https://blog.tenthamendmentcenter.com/2018/10/its-still-socialism-even-if-your-team-does-it-good-morning-liberty-10-24-18/
SHOW LINKS HERE
https://blog.tenthamendmentcenter.com/2018/10/its-still-socialism-even-if-your-team-does-it-good-morning-liberty-10-24-18/
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