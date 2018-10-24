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How Facebook is Stealing Billions of Views
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4 views • October 24, 2018
Facebook just announced 8 billion video views per day. This number is made out of lies, cheating and worst of all: theft. All of this is wildly known but the media giant Facebook is pretending everything is fine, while damaging independent creators in the process. How does this work?
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