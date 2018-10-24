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STAND DOWN 3%ers #45 has this, the Agenda 21 Caravan from Mexico to the USA
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492 views • October 24, 2018
A video about the South American Caravan heading to America funded by the UN aka New World Order to get Agenda 21 in full gear. Some things that need to be done by Trump to stop this and what Patriots should be doing to help not get in the way.
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