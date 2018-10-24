© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
King of Jordan stops Peace Treaty with Israel
Follow
0
Share
Report
5 views • October 24, 2018
A peace pact that was to take place for 25 years is now being stopped by the King of Jordan. Frank will explain why this news is so important to watch as it may be leading down the path to fulfill the Psalm 83 prophecy.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.