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Federal income tax is "Theft"
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266 views • October 24, 2018
This is Your Wake-Up call
IRS Code Section, 83, governs taxation of all services performed under contract = Labor. And, states that such transactions are quid pro quo fair exchanges of your time and talent for existence = a fair market value exchange that is not taxable, as all labor is a cost!!
This video is for information only and is not tax advice.
IRS Code Section, 83, governs taxation of all services performed under contract = Labor. And, states that such transactions are quid pro quo fair exchanges of your time and talent for existence = a fair market value exchange that is not taxable, as all labor is a cost!!
This video is for information only and is not tax advice.
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