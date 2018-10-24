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SECOND INVADING ARMY HAS FORMED AND HEADED TO THE US
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61 views • October 24, 2018
THE STATEMENTS ON RACE WERE FROM KALERGI AND HIS PLAN, NOT MY WORDS, BUT HIS.
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/gop-leaders-urge-homeland-security-to-adopt-safe-third-country-agreement-with-mexico-over-caravan
https://townhall.com/tipsheet/katiepavlich/2018/10/23/whoa-is-venezuela-behind-the-caravan-n2531250
https://townhall.com/tipsheet/leahbarkoukis/2018/10/24/second-caravan-forming-in-guatemala-n2531440
http://conservativehq.com/article/28993-who-behind-%E2%80%9Ccaravan%E2%80%9D-invasion
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/gop-leaders-urge-homeland-security-to-adopt-safe-third-country-agreement-with-mexico-over-caravan
https://townhall.com/tipsheet/katiepavlich/2018/10/23/whoa-is-venezuela-behind-the-caravan-n2531250
https://townhall.com/tipsheet/leahbarkoukis/2018/10/24/second-caravan-forming-in-guatemala-n2531440
http://conservativehq.com/article/28993-who-behind-%E2%80%9Ccaravan%E2%80%9D-invasion
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