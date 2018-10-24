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George Soros: Ahhh, the Good Old Days
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21 views • October 24, 2018
Do you believe what he said from his own lips, or the fiction his fake news apologists promote? And if they're lying about this, what other lies are they trying to get you to believe?
This is an old post I don't want to lose if my youtube account is deleted.
This is an old post I don't want to lose if my youtube account is deleted.
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