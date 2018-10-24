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Caravan Link to Soros - MidTerm Odds - B2T Show Oct 23
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10 views • October 24, 2018
Video in 3 parts:
I. Q Drops Decoded
II. Q Related News (primarily from the Voat QRV Board)
III. Q Related Prophesy (most from Mark Taylor) Prayer and Discussion
Streaming Live on YouTube late (starting between 9-10pm CST Mon-Thu, 5-6pm CST Fri and 4-5pm Sat/Sun)
Celebrate Trump's “Promises Delivered!” The President Donald J. Trump 2020 Freedom Coin. Type “Blessed” in the Coupon Code for a $5 Discount for each coin: https://trumpcoin2020.com/
I. Q Drops Decoded
II. Q Related News (primarily from the Voat QRV Board)
III. Q Related Prophesy (most from Mark Taylor) Prayer and Discussion
Streaming Live on YouTube late (starting between 9-10pm CST Mon-Thu, 5-6pm CST Fri and 4-5pm Sat/Sun)
Celebrate Trump's “Promises Delivered!” The President Donald J. Trump 2020 Freedom Coin. Type “Blessed” in the Coupon Code for a $5 Discount for each coin: https://trumpcoin2020.com/
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