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Burgess Owens: "Leftists are Stripping Away Everything that Our Nation Values"
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3 views • October 24, 2018
"This is the defining moment, I think, for our country. And I'm so thankful that on November 8, 2016, our country woke up. We were more or less saying that we're here now and that we'll fight for what we know is right. ... We are fighting for the heart and soul of our nation. [Leftists] are stripping away everything that's of value to our nation." —Burgess Owens, former Super Bowl champion
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