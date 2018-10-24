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Who's The Boss...Behind Alyssa Milano?
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28 views • October 24, 2018
"I'm all about truth in advertising ... And I think it's time we know about the truth—the money—behind Alyssa Milano's sudden surge. And since I'm a gambling man, how about I bet it's billionaire Bloomberg or maybe even Soros. They will pay anyone, even an out-of-touch, washed-up has-been of a star to push their agenda. And from what I understand, Alyssa Milano knows nothing about guns." —Grant Stinchfield
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