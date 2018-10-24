© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dana Loesch: What Do They Think the Purpose of Trump Kim Summit Was?
Follow
0
Share
Report
3 views • October 24, 2018
"Do they think that Donald Trump is going to walk into the boardroom and say, 'hey you short fat kid. This is how this is gonna go'... all the men in North Korea get to choose from three haircuts. You gotta start somewhere and these are baby steps." —Dana Loesch
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.