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Dana Loesch: We're More Than Just One Individual From New York
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6 views • October 24, 2018
"One of the reasons why the Second Amendment movement – or Pro-2A people – are so powerful is because we're not one individual from New York. We're millions of individuals in communities tucked away, town and cities all across the United States. And we're engaged and we're passionate." —Dana Loesch
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