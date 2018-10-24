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8 Dead, 39 Wounded Throughout Chicago in Memorial Day Bloodbath
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4 views • October 24, 2018
""8 people dead. 39 wounded...Police officers want to go on the offensive, but city leaders and liberal lawsuits put Chicago police in the position of spending more time filling out paperwork, detailing every interaction with people they detain and meet on the streets than responding to calls. Forget about patrolling—that isn't done anymore. ... With very little proactive policing going on, the criminals are still winning." —Grant Stinchfield
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