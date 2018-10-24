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Poll: Trump Approval Hits New High, GOP Edges Dems on Generic Ballot in Battleground Races
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459 views • October 24, 2018
A new NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll shows that President Trump's job approval has increased by three percent since September, making the 47 percent mark his highest ever.
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