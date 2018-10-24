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The ALEX JONES Show (COMPLETE SHOW) TUESDAY 10/23/18 INFOWARS
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76 views • October 24, 2018
SOME OF THE TOPICS TODAY ON ALEX:
14 DAYS TO MIDTERMS
S&P FALLS AS CHINA, GLOBALISTS ATTEMPT TO CRASH STOCK MARKET IN TIME FOR MIDTERMS
PRESIDENT TRUMP: "I'M A NATIONALIST" SPEECH CAUSES LEFTIST MELTDOWNS
CANADA, CHINA MILITARIES CONDUCT JOINT OPERATION PLANTING UNDERWATER SPY DEVICES NEXT TO U.S. NUCLEAR SUB BASE
4th Hour Host: Gerald Celente, Trendsresearch.com
PATRIOTS - GET THE THE TRUTH OUT
PLEASE POST LINKS TO THIS SHOW IN YOUR SOCIAL MEDIA
& THANKS FOR WATCHING!
14 DAYS TO MIDTERMS
S&P FALLS AS CHINA, GLOBALISTS ATTEMPT TO CRASH STOCK MARKET IN TIME FOR MIDTERMS
PRESIDENT TRUMP: "I'M A NATIONALIST" SPEECH CAUSES LEFTIST MELTDOWNS
CANADA, CHINA MILITARIES CONDUCT JOINT OPERATION PLANTING UNDERWATER SPY DEVICES NEXT TO U.S. NUCLEAR SUB BASE
4th Hour Host: Gerald Celente, Trendsresearch.com
PATRIOTS - GET THE THE TRUTH OUT
PLEASE POST LINKS TO THIS SHOW IN YOUR SOCIAL MEDIA
& THANKS FOR WATCHING!
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