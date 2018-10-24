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Bio Warfare Red Plague Warning - Prophecy
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21 views • October 24, 2018
Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu (Elisabeth Elijah) had a prophetic dream about a plague that is coming to this world and the only ones that will be protected are those covered in YAHUSHUA's shed blood and obeying HIM. Watch for more.
http://amightywind.com
http://amightywind.com
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