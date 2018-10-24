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The Horror! The Horror! The Horror! - Prophecy Amightywind
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24 views • October 24, 2018
YAHUSHUA (Jesus) warns this world in HIS mercy that HIS judgment is about to fall and HE is about to allow evil to descend upon this world in a new way for rejecting HIM, and HIS commandments. YAHUSHUA is calling many to repentance through these prophecies.
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http://amightywind.com
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